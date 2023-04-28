How to watch NASCAR at Dover: TV info, weather, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a hectic race at Talladega Superspeedway, the NASCAR Cup Series now heads to a track known as the “Monster Mile.”

Dover Motor Speedway, a one-mile, high-banked concrete oval in Delaware, has been the site of some chaotic races in recent years. The track has hosted NASCAR races annually since 1969.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Würth 400 at Dover this weekend:

What is the NASCAR at Dover entry list?

Thirty-six drivers will race this weekend at Diver. The usual drivers are all competing – outside of Alex Bowman, who will miss his first race of the season after suffering a fractured vertebra while competing in a sprint car event (non-NASCAR race) on Tuesday.

Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry will fill in for Bowman while he recovers. Berry ran six races while filling in for Chase Elliott earlier this season after he suffered a broken leg in a snowboarding accident. Elliott returned two weeks ago at Martinsville Speedway.

Here’s the full entry list for Dover:

No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske

No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 15, Brennan Poole, Rick Ware Racing

No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing

No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske

No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 42, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club

No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

No. 48, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 51, J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing

No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports

No. 78, B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports

No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing

When is the NASCAR race at Dover in 2023?

The Würth 400 is set for Sunday, April 30 at 12 p.m. CT. The race was originally set to begin at 1 p.m. CT, but was moved up an hour due to weather concerns.

Before the race on Sunday, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 36-car field will be split into two groups, with each group practicing for 15 minutes on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT.

Qualifying will start immediately after practice. Each car from the two practice groups will make a single lap in the first round, with the five fastest times in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the 10 remaining drivers each make a single lap to set the top 10 starting order, while positions 11 through 36 will be set based on speeds from the first round.

What is the NASCAR weekend TV schedule at Dover?

Saturday, April 29 (FS1, FS2 and streaming)

Sunday, April 30 (FS1 and streaming)

Würth 400: 12 p.m. CT, FS1, FoxSports.com

Who are the past winners at Dover?

Elliott is the defending winner at Dover, as he led 73 laps en route to victory at the track last May. It was Elliott’s second career win at Dover.

Beyond him, there are three other multi-time winners at Dover racing this weekend: Busch, Truex and Harvick with three wins apiece. Three other drivers have one win at Dover: Keselowski (2012), Larson (2019) and Hamlin (2020).

Who are the favorites for Dover Motor Speedway?

The best of the best often perform well at Dover.

Unlike wild-card tracks of Talladega and Daytona, you can often look for the traditional contenders to dominate at the Monster Mile. Dating back to 2009, 24 of the last 26 races at Dover were won by a championship-winning driver. The only exceptions were Hamlin in 2020 and Bowman in 2021 – and, as aforementioned, he won’t race Sunday due to injury.

Among drivers with at least five career starts at Dover, the best performers at the track are Larson (6.9 average finish in 14 starts), Elliott (9.8 in 12 starts), Truex (11.8 in 32 starts) Harvick (12.9 in 42 starts) and Keselowski (13.1 in 24 starts).

Here’s a full look at the favorites to win at Dover before practice and qualifying, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Kyle Larson, +400

William Byron, +650

Denny Hamlin, +750

Chase Elliott, +775

Martin Truex Jr., +900

Christopher Bell, +900

Kevin Harvick, +1000

Ross Chastain, +1100

Kyle Busch, +1500

Tyler Reddick, +1800

Joey Logano, +2200

Ryan Blaney, +2500

Brad Keselowski, +3300

Chris Buescher, +3300

Josh Berry, +3500

What is the weather for NASCAR at Dover this weekend?

It’s not looking good.

There are no rain tires available for Dover Motor Speedway and the track does not have lights, which makes for a tight window to get on the track Saturday and Sunday.

NBC Philadelphia is expecting a wet weekend, with a 65% chance of rain on Saturday and a 75% chance of rain on Sunday. Rain is expected to clear out by the afternoon on Saturday, but Sunday looks to be rainy in the afternoon around race time. The race at Dover last year was postponed to Monday due to rain, and that could happen again this year if the forecast doesn’t clear up.

