How to watch Mexican Independence Day parade, El Grito festivities live in Chicago

From Grant Park's El Grito festival to Little Village's Mexican Independence Day parade, there will be no shortage of celebrations in Chicago this weekend.

But for those who can't make it to join the thousands expected to take part in the festivities in person, we've got you covered.

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will be live streaming both the parade and El Grito as they happen Sunday.

Here's what to know:

How to watch live

Mexican Independence Day Parade

This year’s parade will be carried live on TelemundoChicago.com, NBCChicago.com, the Telemundo Chicago/NBC Chicago apps and the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel from 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. It also will air on Telemundo Chicago from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch live in the player above or find more on how to watch the streaming channel live here.

El Grito

The Grant Park festival will stream live on the same platforms from 8-10 p.m. Sunday. This will also be when the festival marks its "civic ceremony" which organizers called "a historic and cherished tradition in Mexico, marking the beginning of the country's fight for independence from Spanish rule."

"Every year on the night of September 15th, Mexicans across the globe gather to remember the passionate cry for freedom that was first proclaimed by Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla in 1810. This cry, known as 'El Grito de Dolores,' was the rallying call that ignited the Mexican War of Independence, leading to the birth of a free and independent nation," the festival's website reads.

El Grito

NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria demonstrated the call on NBC Chicago's streaming channel Friday morning, one day ahead of the highly anticipated event, which takes place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Chicago's Grant Park.

The festival will feature national and local musicians including Mariachis, authentic Mexican food, family experiences and more, organizers said.

Tickets

El Grito is a ticketed event, with single-day tickets starting at $10, according to organizers.

Access to the Grito Ceremony only, on Sept. 15, is free, but registration is required, organizers said, and a waitlist had already formed. Those who attend will have access to the festival from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic impacts

Jackson will be closed between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and residents are strongly encouraged to use public transportation for both days of the event.

Increased traffic in the downtown area and where events are taking place is expected, officials said. Additional street closures will be implemented "if they become necessary."

Ramp closures on area expressways are also possible during the celebrations, according to officials.

El Grito celebrations and festivals had previously been held in Chicago, but came to an end around 10 years ago, a recent article from the Chicago Tribune stated. Over the last several years, that "celebratory void" was often filled with hundreds of people gathering downtown on the days leading up to Mexican Independence Day, with Mexican flags and car caravans.

53rd annual Mexican Independence Day Parade Little Village

Sunday, Sept. 15, Chicago's 53rd annual 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade -- considered one of the largest neighborhood parades in the Midwest -- steps off at 12 p.m. in Little Village. Approximately 400,000 people are expected to attend, either as participants or viewers, organizers said.

"Expect a vibrant display as parade participants showcase an array of traditions stemming from diverse regions and cultures," a description of the event said. "From the elegance of quinceañeras to the captivating rhythms of Mexican folkloric dancing and the skillful artistry of charrería, the parade will be a kaleidoscope of experiences, highlighting the essence and diversity of the Mexican heritage in Chicago and throughout the United States."

The theme of this years parade will be “Tu Mexico, Tu Chicago." It will focus on Mexican identity and culture with an emphasis on representing each state in Mexico, organizers said.

Parade route

The parade begins in Little Village, at the historic Little Village Arch located on 26th Street and Albany. The route will proceed down 26th Street to Kostner Avenue, organizers said. Here is a map of the full Mexican Independence Day route.

Parade parking restrictions and street closures

Parking restrictions along the parade route are expected to be in place, organizers said. In surrounding areas, parking will not be permitted from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

"Access roads to the parade route will be blocked," organizers said. "Parking is limited and road closures will make access to the route very difficult."

Street closures for the event include a major closure on 26th Street, as well as California to 26th Street and Kostner Avenue. Sawyer at 26th street and Ridgeway Avenue at 26th Street will also be closed.

More information can be found here.

Best place to watch the parade

Organizers stressed viewers should arrive early.

"However the traditional Mexican sense of happiness and celebration will be everywhere you are," organizers said.

Popular areas along the route include 26th Street between Pulaski and Kostner Avenues, organizers said, adding that viewers won't be able to see much on California Avenue and California Boulevard as that area will be closed for set-up.

'Excessive' traffic possible

Earlier this week, Chicago OEMC officials sent an advisory this week warning of increased and "excessive" traffic possible, along with rolling street closures due to the different Mexican Independence Day celebrations downtown.

City officials also asked residents participating in events, which in years past have included car caravans, to "be respectful of their neighbors and communities, as well as workers at critical facilities such as hospitals."

"They should also be mindful of first responders and emergency vehicles that are required to pass through areas where celebrations are occurring citywide," the advisory said.

In the event that access to the Central Business District is limited due to the celebrations, a series of checkpoints will be set up for residents, employees and critical care workers to gain access, the city said. Those will be set up at: