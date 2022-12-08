How to Watch Live Coverage of Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration, Mass in Des Plaines

Watch live coverage of the 6 p.m. Sunday Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass, 11 p.m. "Las Mañanitas" performance and midnight Mass from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the player above.

This weekend, NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will host special bilingual streaming coverage of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, an annual celebration that brings hundreds of thousands to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.

Sunday and Monday mark a significant observance for many Catholics of Mexican heritage and believers from around the world who view the Virgin of Guadalupe, known as the Patroness of the Americas, as a symbol of faith and devotion.

According to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, located at 1170 North River Road in Des Plaines, "pilgrims make the annual journey to the Shrine on foot, bike, bus and car to fulfill or make 'mandas' or promises to Our Lady, which they make for a specific need or concern, such as: loss or lack of employment, physical and emotional health, immigration issues and family unity."

The celebration at the Shrine begins on Sunday, Dec. 11, and continues through 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. It opens with a 6 p.m. Mass by Cardinal Blase Cupich at St. Joseph Chapel.

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will stream the 6 p.m. Mass on NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com; the stations' video apps on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire; as well as NBC Chicago News, our streaming channel on Peacock, Roku and Samsung TV.

In addition, the stations will stream the performance of "Las Mañanitas," the traditional birthday song to Our Lady of Guadalupe, at 11 p.m. on Sunday, as well as additional performances leading into the midnight Mass.

Telemundo Chicago's coverage begins on-air and online at 5 p.m. Sunday and goes through Monday.

Here's how to watch bilingual coverage of the 6 p.m. Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass, 11 p.m. "Las Mañanitas" performance and midnight Mass on NBC Chicago News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Chicago News.

Here's how to watch coverage on NBC Chicago News on Roku:

Turn on your Roku device and use one of the following access points: