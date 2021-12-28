How to Watch Chicago's New Year's Eve Fireworks Display Live

Chicago's largest-ever New Year's Eve fireworks show will be visible from many locations in the city, but for those looking to enjoy the celebration without leaving their homes, we've got you covered.

The midnight fireworks display will air live on NBC 5's "A Very Chicago New Year" show, which begins at 11:08 p.m., and will be streamed live on the NBC Chicago app.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The show will also be broadcast through NBC Chicago's free apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple.

The city announced Monday that a 1.5-mile-long fireworks show will explode along the city's lakefront and Chicago River at midnight, marking its entry into 2022.

“This will be the largest fireworks display in the city’s history and one of the largest anywhere in the world,” Arena Partners CEO John Murray, who is producing the event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, said in a statement.

The show will be choreographed to a "special music soundtrack" and will be synchronized across eight separate launch sites along the Chicago River, in Lake Michigan and near Navy Pier.

City officials say while the historic display comes at a time when COVID cases are surging, they encourage residents to celebrate the holiday safely.

“I’m thrilled that we are able to welcome back our New Year’s Eve fireworks and hope to continue this tradition into the future,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “Importantly, the display can be viewed outdoors where the spread of COVID-19 is less likely, so our residents and visitors should feel comfortable while masking up and social distancing or even watching safely from home. I look forward to welcoming a happy new year.”

NBC 5 Chicago will ring in the New Year with a special show hosted by Cortney Hall and Matthew Rodrigues of "Chicago Today." The program celebrates some of the best the city has to offer.

To help kick off 2022, several celebrities make guest appearances, including Chicago New Year’s Eve icons Janet Davies and Mark Giangreco. Reuniting Chicago’s unofficial New Year’s Eve couple leads to fun antics the pair have been known for during the past 20 years.

"We’re thrilled to bring this very Chicago ensemble together to start the New Year and provide viewers with an expanded show this year," said Kevin Cross, president of NBC Universal Local Chicago.

It wouldn’t be New Year’s without a few fun games and reminiscing with celebrities Buddy Guy, Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Giuliana Rancic and more. Plus, performances by rock legends Chicago and The Blues Brothers.