How to Watch Bulls Vs. Heat: Date, Time, TV for NBA Season Opener

How to watch Bulls vs. Heat: Date, time, TV for opener

The NBA season begins Tuesday night with matchups between the Warriors and Lakers, and Celtics and 76ers.

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, open their 82-game slate on Wednesday with a road matchup against the reigning Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Miami Heat.

Here is the date, time and streaming information for the Bulls' regular-season opener:

When is the Bulls' regular-season opener vs. Miami Heat?

The Bulls' regular-season opener against the Miami Heat is on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The schedule-makers gave the Bulls quite the test to open a critical campaign. They went winless with a minus-15 average point differential in four games against the Heat last season, including two losses by a combined 39 points in Miami.

The Bulls played two of those games without starting point guard Lonzo Ball, who played 35 of 82 games last season and is sidelined indefinitely to begin this one. Ayo Dosunmu will start in his place.

How can I watch the Bulls' regular-season opener vs. Miami Heat?

Bulls vs. Heat will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. and postgame coverage directly following the final buzzer. You can stream all of it here.

After the opener, the Bulls next play Friday at the Washington Wizards. They then complete a road-home back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Chicago on Saturday, the Bulls' third game in four nights to open the 2022-23 season.

What is the Bulls' regular-season schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season?

Here is the Bulls' full 82-game slate for the 2022-23 NBA season:

Day Date Opponent Time (CT) Wed. 19-Oct-22 at Miami 6:30 PM Fri. 21-Oct-22 at Washington 6:00 PM Sat. 22-Oct-22 Cleveland 7:00 PM Mon. 24-Oct-22 Boston 7:00 PM Wed. 26-Oct-22 Indiana 7:00 PM Fri. 28-Oct-22 at San Antonio 7:00 PM Sat. 29-Oct-22 Philadelphia 7:00 PM Tue. 1-Nov-22 at Brooklyn 6:30 PM Wed. 2-Nov-22 Charlotte 6:30 PM Fri. 4-Nov-22 at Boston 6:30 PM Sun. 6-Nov-22 at Toronto 5:00 PM Mon. 7-Nov-22 Toronto 7:45 PM Wed. 9-Nov-22 New Orleans 7:00 PM Sun. 13-Nov-22 Denver 7:00 PM Wed. 16-Nov-22 at New Orleans 7:00 PM Fri. 18-Nov-22 Orlando 7:00 PM Mon. 21-Nov-22 Boston 7:00 PM Wed. 23-Nov-22 at Milwaukee 7:00 PM Fri. 25-Nov-22 at Oklahoma City 7:00 PM Mon. 28-Nov-22 at Utah 8:00 PM Wed. 30-Nov-22 at Phoenix 9:00 PM Fri. 2-Dec-22 at Golden State 9:00 PM Sun. 4-Dec-22 at Sacramento 5:00 PM Wed. 7-Dec-22 Washington 7:00 PM Sat. 10-Dec-22 Dallas 7:00 PM Sun. 11-Dec-22 at Atlanta 5:30 PM Wed. 14-Dec-22 New York 6:30 PM Fri. 16-Dec-22 New York 7:00 PM Sun. 18-Dec-22 at Minnesota 6:00 PM Tue. 20-Dec-22 at Miami 6:30 PM Wed. 21-Dec-22 at Atlanta 6:30 PM Fri. 23-Dec-22 at New York 6:30 PM Mon. 26-Dec-22 Houston 7:00 PM Wed. 28-Dec-22 Milwaukee 7:00 PM Fri. 30-Dec-22 Detroit 7:00 PM Sat. 31-Dec-22 Cleveland 6:00 PM Mon. 2-Jan-23 at Cleveland 6:00 PM Wed. 4-Jan-23 Brooklyn 7:00 PM Fri. 6-Jan-23 at Philadelphia 6:30 PM Sat. 7-Jan-23 Utah 7:00 PM Mon. 9-Jan-23 at Boston 6:30 PM Wed. 11-Jan-23 at Washington 6:00 PM Fri. 13-Jan-23 Oklahoma City 7:00 PM Sun. 15-Jan-23 Golden State 2:30 PM Thu. 19-Jan-23 at Detroit* 2:00 PM Mon. 23-Jan-23 Atlanta 7:00 PM Tue. 24-Jan-23 at Indiana 6:00 PM Thu. 26-Jan-23 at Charlotte 6:30 PM Sat. 28-Jan-23 at Orlando 6:00 PM Tue. 31-Jan-23 LA Clippers 7:00 PM Thu. 2-Feb-23 Charlotte 7:00 PM Sat. 4-Feb-23 Portland 7:00 PM Mon. 6-Feb-23 San Antonio 7:00 PM Tue. 7-Feb-23 at Memphis 7:00 PM Thu. 9-Feb-23 at Brooklyn 6:30 PM Sat. 11-Feb-23 at Cleveland 7:00 PM Mon. 13-Feb-23 Orlando 7:00 PM Wed. 15-Feb-23 at Indiana 6:00 PM Thu. 16-Feb-23 Milwaukee 6:30 PM Fri. 24-Feb-23 Brooklyn 9:00 PM Sun. 26-Feb-23 Washington 2:30 PM Tue. 28-Feb-23 at Toronto 6:30 PM Wed. 1-Mar-23 at Detroit 6:00 PM Fri. 3-Mar-23 Phoenix 7:00 PM Sun. 5-Mar-23 Indiana 2:30 PM Wed. 8-Mar-23 at Denver 8:00 PM Sat. 11-Mar-23 at Houston 7:00 PM Wed. 15-Mar-23 Sacramento 7:00 PM Fri. 17-Mar-23 Minnesota 7:00 PM Sat. 18-Mar-23 Miami 7:00 PM Mon. 20-Mar-23 at Philadelphia 6:00 PM Wed. 22-Mar-23 Philadelphia 7:00 PM Fri. 24-Mar-23 at Portland 9:00 PM Sun. 26-Mar-23 at LA Lakers 2:30 PM Mon. 27-Mar-23 at LA Clippers 9:30 PM Wed. 29-Mar-23 LA Lakers 7:00 PM Fri. 31-Mar-23 at Charlotte 6:00 PM Sun. 2-Apr-23 Memphis 2:30 PM Tue. 4-Apr-23 Atlanta 7:00 PM Wed. 5-Apr-23 at Milwaukee 6:30 PM Fri. 7-Apr-23 at Dallas 6:30 PM Sun. 9-Apr-23 Detroit 12:00 PM

*To be played at Accor Arena, Paris

The campaign will be a crucial one for a team that took strides in 2021-22, winning 46 games and earning a playoff berth for the first time since 2017, but ultimately bowed out in a gentleman's sweep to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

“Last year, the result, you know, we were not surprised we made the playoffs. A lot of people were surprised,” Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas said on media day. “Nor should we be surprised to make the playoffs this year. But what we want to see is obviously improvement.

“Once you get to the playoffs and you have healthy bodies I think a lot of things can happen. So I think we have to do better than last year. When you get to the playoffs, as always, things happen, certain teams missing one or two key players, and you can get by a round. Those are the expectations.”

The quest for the Bulls to meet those expectations begins soon.

