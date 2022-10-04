How to Watch Bulls' Preseason Opener Vs. Pelicans, Zion Williamson

After a long summer away, the Chicago Bulls are back.

Tuesday night, the team opens its four-game 2022 preseason schedule by hosting Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at the United Center.

Here is the viewing and streaming info for the game:

When is the Bulls' preseason game vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

The Bulls' preseason opener against the New Orleans Pelicans begins at 8:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday night.

It will be the first opportunity for observers to gauge how the team's candidates to start in place of the injured Lonzo Ball and new-look offense fare in a live game setting. It also marks Williamson's first NBA action — albeit unofficial — since May 2021 after missing the entire 2021-22 season with a foot fracture.

How can I watch the Bulls' preseason game vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

Bulls vs. Pelicans will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago PLUS at 8:30 p.m. CT. You can stream all of it here.

What is the Bulls' preseason schedule in 2022?

The Bulls will play four preseason games in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season. Here is a look at the full schedule:

DateOpponentTime (CT)TV
Tuesday, Oct. 4vs. Pelicans8:30 p.m.NBC Sports Chicago PLUS
Friday, Oct. 7vs. Nuggets7 p.m.NBC Sports Chicago
Sunday, Oct. 9@ Raptors5 p.m.NBC Sports Chicago
Tuesday, Oct. 11vs. Bucks7 p.m.NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls finished the 2021-22 season with a 46-36 record, clinching their first playoff berth since 2017 as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. That playoff berth culminated in a five-game rout at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Their ensuing offseason was a relatively quiet one, but the front office did add Arizona wing Dalen Terry with the 18th pick in the draft, then Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić through free agency.

Preseason will be the first time Bulls fans get an on-court look at those additions, save for Terry's stint in Summer League.

The Bulls' 2022-23 regular season schedule opens on Oct. 19 at the Miami Heat. The team's home opener is Oct. 22 against the Cavaliers.

