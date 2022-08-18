How to watch Bears vs. Seahawks: Live stream, TV channel, start time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are set to take the field, just five days after their victory in the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bears head to Seattle to face the Seahawks Thursday night, with coach Matt Eberflus planning to play his starters only six to 10 snaps due to the short turnaround.

That presents an opportunity for others on the Chicago roster to make an impression.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Bears’ preseason game against the Seahawks:

What time do the Bears play the Seahawks?

Kickoff between the Bears and Seahawks is set for 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Lumen Field. This will be the Bears’ second of three preseason games before their Week 1 date with the 49ers in Chicago.

What TV channel is the Bears game on?

The Bears-Seahawks game will air nationally on ESPN.

How to stream Bears vs. Seahawks live online

Live stream: ESPN

Mobile app: NFL mobile app

Free streaming option: fuboTV (free trial)

How to listen to Bears vs. Seahawks on the radio

You can listen to the Bears game on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, or online at ChicagoBears.com right here. Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analyst) and Mark Grote (sideline reporter) will be on the radio call throughout the season.

Are the Bears favorites against the Seahawks?

The Bears are listed as 3.5-point underdogs for their preseason game against the Seahawks, according to our partner, PointsBet. Here are the full odds for the game:

Spread: Bears +3.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -180, Bears +150

Over/under: 39.5

What is the weather forecast for Bears vs. Seahawks?

When these two teams last met in December, the field in Seattle was blanketed by snow. The conditions are much different this time around. Temperatures will be just under 90 degrees in Seattle around kickoff. Cloudy skies are expected, but there is no rain in the forecast.

