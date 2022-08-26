How to watch Bears vs. Browns: Live stream, TV channel, start time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have a perfect season on the line.

OK, so it’s only a perfect preseason. But it’s still encouraging, with the Bears’ depth showing in wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We haven’t seen a ton from the Bears’ starting unit, with second-year quarterback Justin Fields leading just four total drives in the first two games. There is a possibility that Roquan Smith, who recently returned to the field, will make his 2022 debut in the preseason finale.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Bears’ final preseason game:

What time do the Bears play the Browns?

Kickoff between the Bears and Browns is set for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 27 at FirstEnergy Stadium. This will be the Bears’ second and final road game of the preseason before they return to Chicago for the regular-season opener against the 49ers.

What TV channel is the Bears game on?

After two nationally televised games to start the preseason, the Bears’ schedule wraps up with a local-only broadcast. The game will air on FOX 32 Chicago, with Adam Amin (play-by-play), Jim Miller (analysis) and Lou Canellis (sideline) on the call.

How to stream Bears vs. Browns live online

Live stream: NFL Game Pass

Mobile app: NFL mobile app

Free streaming option: fuboTV (free trial)

How to listen to Bears vs. Browns on the radio

You can listen to the Bears game on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, or online at ChicagoBears.com. Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analyst) and Mark Grote (sideline reporter) will be on the radio call throughout the season.

Are the Bears favorites against the Browns?

The Browns are listed as 4.5-point favorites against the Bears this weekend, according to our partner, PointsBet. Here are the full odds for the game:

Spread: Bears +5

Moneyline: Bears +185, Browns -226

Over/under: 42

What is the weather forecast for Bears vs. Browns?

Cleveland is expected to reach a high of 78 degrees with sunny skies on Saturday, according to NBC Chicago. There is just a 9% chance of rain, so weather shouldn’t be an issue for the game.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.