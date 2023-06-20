How to visit Chicago's museums for free this summer

Illinois residents and museumgoers are in luck this summer with museums across Chicago offering free and discounted days for families, students and more.

Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium is free to enter and explore this summer every Wednesday evening from 4-10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased online and in advance. Admission is always free for Illinois teachers (Pre-K through grade 12).

Free admission on regular days is also extended to teachers, military personal and any family that qualifies for state food assistance. More information on additional discounted days can be found on the Adler Planetarium website.

Art Institute

From 5-8 p.m. on May 18 through Aug. 31, Illinois residents can secure free admission to the Art Institute every Thursday evening. Tickets must be reserved online and resident status will be verified using the zip code associated with the billing address provided. More information on free and discounted days can be found on the Art Institute's website.

However, the museum is always free for Chicago teens under the age of 18, as well as children under the age of 14. Link and WIC cardholders, active-duty member military and Illinois educators are also offered free admission year-round.

Students of colleges and universities in the University Partner Program are entitled to both free general and special exhibition admission by showing a valid student ID at the ticket counter. A full list of partnering colleges and universities can be found here.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education center offers free admission for all from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday with a valid ID.

Free admission is also offered to Illinois public school students (K through grade 12), first responders, park district employees, active-duty military personnel, United Airlines employees and more. Additional information on free and discounted admission can be found at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center website.

Field Museum

The Field Museum is offering free admission this summer to general exhibitions on both July 1 and 2. Basic admission includes all general admission exhibitions, such as Evolving Planet, The Ancient Americas and Inside Ancient Egypt.

Museumgoers do not need a ticket or advance reservation to enter. Entrance can be permitted with a current Illinois driver’s license, state ID or Chicago CityKey card at the ticket desk to establish proof of residency. Valid Illinois Student IDs or Illinois work IDs and check stubs with a photo are also acceptable forms of identification.

Families who qualify for state food assistance can also receive $3-per-person basic admission on other days for up to six people with an EBT (link) or WIC card when purchasing tickets at the museum. Illinois teachers (Pre-K through grade 12) and active military personnel receive free basic admission year-round. More information on free admission days can be found here.

Illinois Holocaust Museum

The last Friday of every month marks the Illinois Holocaust Museum's free day for all visitors. Tickets must be reserved here and more opportunities are open to families utilizing SNAP benefits with their Link card or EBT Card and a matching photo ID. More information can be found on the Illinois Holocaust Museum website.

Museum of Contemporary Art

Illinois residents are eligible for free admission at the Museum of Contemporary Art every Tuesday. This offer spans past just the summer and through the rest of 2023.

Free admission is also offered to anyone 18 and younger, members of the police and fire departments, active military, veterans, accompanying family members and caretakers for the elderly and people with disabilities. Students and faculty at various schools are also eligible for free admission. More information can be found on the Museum of Contemporary Art website.

Museum of Science and Industry

Illinois residents can enjoy the Museum of Science and Industry on Aug. 22, 28 and 29. Museum entry is free, but special exhibitions and tours are also offered for a discounted price for both adults and children.

The museum is always free for US military and active-duty personal and veterans, Illinois POWs, Chicago firefighters, Chicago police officers and Illinois teachers (Pre-K through grade 12). More information on free days at the Museum of Science and Industry can be found here.

Shedd Aquarium

While the Shedd Aquarium's Night Dives is currently sold out, free admission is also extended on other days to special groups. The Shedd offers daily free and discounted admission to those receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits) just by presenting an EBT card. Illinois teachers, Chicago police officers and firefighters as well as active-duty military also qualify for additional discounted opportunities.

More information on free and discounted days at the Shedd can be found here. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

Swedish American Museum

This Andersonville museum is offering free admission for all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month. Due to the increased traffic throughout the museum on these days, it is advised to contact the Swedish American Museum directly to make a reservation if you plan on visiting with a group of ten or more.

Additional museums with affordable entry include the following, which are free to the public with some suggested donations depending on the location: