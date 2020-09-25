How to Trick-or-Treat Around the Chicago Area This October

As October approaches, cities in the Chicago area are laying out guidelines for trick-or-treating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, all cities to announce trick-or-treating plans encouraged people to stay home if they are experiencing any signs of sickness or could easily contract COVID-19.

Here is what we know so far:

Aurora

The Aurora mayor said trick-or-treaters will be required to wear face masks and social distance while traveling from house to house. People distributing candy are required to wear gloves and a mask, and encouraged to use individual bags of treats.

Trick-or-treating hours: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chicago

Chicago health officials said that the city will not cancel Halloween, but people should expect to see different celebrations than previous years. Officials said the city will release more specific guidelines closer to Halloween as she said she worries about people "letting their guard down" due to the holiday.

No official trick-or-treating hours have been released.

Elk Grove Village

Elk Grove Village officials encouraged children to wear a mask while trick-or-treating unless the costume already has two or more layers of fabric. The city created green and red signs to identify which houses are participating in the traditions. For contact-less distribution, officials said people could make individual bags, hang treats from a clothesline or create a "candy slide."

Trick-or-treating hours: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect officials posted on Facebook that all participating in trick-or-treating should follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The city encouraged people to use motion sensors rather than door bells to indicate trick-or-treaters at the door and use contact-less candy distribution when possible.

Trick-or-treating hours: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

West Chicago

West Chicago officials encouraged trick-or-treaters to follow CDC guidelines and gather candy as a household rather than in groups. For those distributing, the city recommended people hand out candy instead of using a communal bowl, and offer a variety of items other than treats.

Trick-or-treating hours: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.