How to track Illinois road conditions during wet commute

With wet road conditions expected across parts of the Chicago area Thursday, drivers will want to use caution.

The heaviest snow is expected to occur in the northern and western suburbs of Chicago, though temperatures will likely hover around the freezing mark, meaning that accumulations should stay on the light side. That doesn't mean commuters won't see an impact, however.

If you're looking to check on the road conditions ahead of your commute, you can do so through maps and reports, traveler information and more using a tool from the Illinois Department of Transportation called "Getting Around Illinois."

The tool allows you to look up current Illinois road conditions in a number of ways: