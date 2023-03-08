How to Stream the Chicago White Sox Online

How to stream the White Sox online originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Here’s how to watch and stream the Chicago White Sox throughout the 2023 MLB season:

How do I stream the Chicago White Sox online?

If you live in the Chicago White Sox team territory and have a provider that includes NBC Sports Chicago, you can stream the White Sox on the NBC Sports app or right here.

Can I stream the White Sox if I do not have cable?

If you do not have cable, NBC Sports Chicago is included on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu and DirectTV stream.

What if the stream is not working?

If you are experiencing technical issues with the stream, please visit help.nbc.com, where you can submit a question, find additional tutorials and FAQs, and learn more about streaming all of the content from NBC’s family of networks.

Can I still stream the White Sox in the MyTeams app?

Authenticated live streaming for White Sox games on NBC Sports Chicago is exclusively on the NBC Sports app. The MyTeams app no longer hosts White Sox live streaming, but MyTeams will link to the NBC Sports app to make it easy to find. Keep checking the MyTeams app for all the latest news, highlights and analysis.

When do the White Sox play?

You can find the full White Sox schedule here. Stay with NBC Sports Chicago and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all of your White Sox coverage throughout the season.