How to Stream the Chicago Bulls Online

Here’s all the info on how to watch and stream Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls online:

How do I stream the Chicago Bulls online?

If you live in the Chicago Bulls team territory and have a provider that includes NBC Sports Chicago, you can stream the Bulls on the NBC Sports app or right here.

Can I stream the Bulls if I do not have cable?

If you do not have cable, NBC Sports Chicago is included on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu and DirectTV stream.

What if the stream is not working?

If you are experiencing technical issues with the stream, please visit help.nbc.com, where you can submit a question, find additional tutorials and FAQs, and learn more about streaming all of the content from NBC’s family of networks.

Can I still stream the Bulls in the MyTeams app?

Authenticated live streaming for Bulls games on NBC Sports Chicago is exclusively on the NBC Sports app. The MyTeams app no longer hosts Bulls live streaming, but MyTeams will link to the NBC Sports app to make it easy to find. Keep checking the MyTeams app for all the latest news, highlights and analysis.

When do the Bulls play?

You can find the Bulls’ full schedule here. Stay with NBC Sports Chicago and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all of your Bulls coverage throughout the season.