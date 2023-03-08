How to Stream the Chicago Blackhawks Online

How to stream the Blackhawks online originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Here’s how to watch and stream the Chicago Blackhawks online:

How do I stream the Chicago Blackhawks online?

If you live in the Chicago Blackhawks team territory and have a provider that includes NBC Sports Chicago, you can stream the Blackhawks on the NBC Sports app or right here.

Can I stream the Blackhawks if I do not have cable?

If you do not have cable, NBC Sports Chicago is included on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu and DirectTV stream.

What if the stream is not working?

If you are experiencing technical issues with the stream, please visit help.nbc.com, where you can submit a question, find additional tutorials and FAQs, and learn more about streaming all of the content from NBC’s family of networks.

Can I still stream the Blackhawks in the MyTeams app?

Authenticated live streaming for Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago is exclusively on the NBC Sports app. The MyTeams app no longer hosts Blackhawks live streaming, but MyTeams will link to the NBC Sports app to make it easy to find. Keep checking the MyTeams app for all the latest news, highlights and analysis.

When do the Blackhawks play?

You can find the Blackhawks’ full schedule here. Stay with NBC Sports Chicago and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all of your Blackhawks coverage throughout the season.