How to Sign Up: Project Innovation Grant Challenge Informational Webinar

Are you thinking about applying for the 2021 Project Innovation Grant Challenge and want to know more? The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation is hosting an informational webinar to help answer your questions.

Taking place at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4, the webinar will offer an overview of the application process with representatives from the Comcast NBCU Foundation.

Click here to sign up for the Project Innovation Grant Challenge informational webinar!

Webinar participants can learn about Project Innovation Grant categories, key dates and eligibility. A past winner will also offer tips and strategy.

This year $315,000 will be distributed in Chicago area through the grant challenge.

Submit a Project Innovation grant application at nbcuprojectinnovation.com or in Spanish at nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com. The deadline is Feb. 12, 2021.