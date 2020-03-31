How to Sign Up for Anti-Cruelty Society’s Program to Feed Pets During Pandemic

These days, with Illinois' stay-at-home order in full force, the bond between you and your pet becomes even more important. But what if you can’t afford to feed Fido? The Anti-Cruelty Society wants to help.

Thanks to a generous donation from PetSmart Charities, the Anti-Cruelty Society is expanding its Friends Who Care program. Originally the program only focused on seniors who needed help, but with financial and health concerns caused by COVID-19, the Anti-Cruelty Society is expanding the program.

"People are gonna have to start making choices between their families, themselves and feeding their animals. We don't want you to have to make that choice," said Tracy Elliott, president and CEO of The Anti-Cruelty Society.

Now any pet owner impacted by COVID-19 can participate in the Friends Who Care Program. You can sign up online. A care package will be delivered to your home thru chewy.com. Each package includes a one-month supply of food and treats, plus a bag of litter for cats.