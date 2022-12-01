How to Score Tickets to Chicago's Run of Wicked, Lion King Through the Digital Lottery

Tickets to Broadway musicals in Chicago often come at a high price. But for two of the city's hottest musicals in town -— Wicked and The Lion King — there may be an easier way.

Wicked, which tells the tale of the Wizard of Oz from point of view of the wicked witch, is currently playing in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre through Dec. 4. While tickets for both evening and matinee performances are still available prices start at $59.

And for tickets to The Lion King, which plays at the Cadillac Palace Theater through Jan. 14, prices range from $33 to over $250.

That's where the lottery comes in. Here's how to enter each one, and what to know.

Wicked Chicago Lottery

According to Broadway Direct, winners of Wicked's digital lottery for the show will have the opportunity to purchase up to two $25 tickets to see the show on select nights.

"If you are selected as a winner," the site says, "you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances."

After the lottery closes, those who enter will be notified via email "within minutes" as to whether or not they scored the chance to buy a $25 ticket. They can also check the status of their entry here.

Lotteries contain a limited number of tickets and are for select shows only. Each lottery take places one day ahead of a scheduled performance.

In their entry, applicants can request up to two tickets, at $25 a piece before taxes.

Once the lottery opens, you'll be able to throw your witches hat in the ring by clicking the "enter now" button on the lottery website.

The Lion King Chicago Lottery

Similar to the Wicked Lottery, The Lion King lottery offers winners the chance to purchase up to two tickets for shows on select dates at $25 a piece.

According to the lottery site, the same rules apply, and each lottery takes place one day ahead of a scheduled performance, offering tickets for that performance only.

That means the lottery for Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. performance opens Dec. 1 at 9 a.m..

After the lottery closes, those who enter will be notified via email "within minutes" as to whether or not they scored the chance to buy a $25 ticket. They can also check the status of their entry here.

Here's how to enter.