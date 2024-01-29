How to report potholes in Chicago, suburban communities

After experiencing significant temperature swings in previous weeks, officials are reminding residents of ways they can report potholes this winter.

Chicago officials say that a combination of heavy snow, rain and freezing temperatures caused an increase in potholes in recent days. Those holes in the road usually occur when water gets into, or underneath, pavement and then freezes and unfreezes as temperatures change.

That causes pavement to loosen or even to buckle, and constant traffic on those spots can cause potholes to form very quickly in these types of conditions.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, pothole repair work on state highways and interstates has been ongoing since at least Friday, with temperatures climbing above freezing and vehicular traffic returning en masse to those roadways.

Officials say they are trying to limit repair work to non-peak travel periods as often as possible, but cautioned that any work involving potholes can potentially cause temporary lane closures.

To report a pothole on a state highway or interstate, residents are urged to call 1-800-452-IDOT(4368).

If a resident in the city of Chicago observes a pothole, they are encouraged to contact 311. Calling the number will connect residents with city services, but reports can also be submitted via the city’s website or by downloading the free CHI311 mobile app, officials say.

Finally, residents can check live updates on pothole repair via the city’s pothole tracker software and website.