How to Register Online for 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Camp

Online registration for hundreds of 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Day Camps is currently open. Online registration began Monday, May 9.

Activities and camp themes range from everything to sports and outdoor activities, to art, to civic engagement.

In-person registration begins May 14 for most parks, and May 16 for others. Here's more information.

Day camps are 6 weeks long and are offered for 6-12 year-olds.

According to the Chicago Park District, due to space limitations, this year's camps will be available for Chicago residents only.

What Chicago Summer Day Camps are Offered?

You can search through all the different camps, and view location and price here.

What are the 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Day Camp Dates?

Day camps for those ages 6 to 12 will span six-weeks from July 5 to Aug. 12.

The camp offers two six-hour shifts each day, ranging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dates vary for other camps, like Play Camp or Teen Camp.

How to Register for 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Camps

Registration for 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Camp opens online May 9-10 at 9 a.m.

In-person registration begins May 14.

Registration cost per camps vary.

A Chicago Park District account is required to register for a program, whether registering online or in-person. Accounts can be created online here, or in-person at the parks.

Financial assistance is available for city residents. More information is available here.