bank of america chicago half marathon

How to Register for the 2022 Bank of America Half Marathon

Registration is still open for the June 5 race

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

1175592517
AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of runners will descend on the streets of Chicago for the Bank of America Half Marathon next month — and if you're looking to join the inaugural 13.1-mile venture around the city, there's still time to sign up.

The half marathon is still accepting registrations for its race taking place June 5. To secure a spot at the starting line, click here.

Registration is accompanied with a $95 entry fee currently, but the fee will increase to $115 at 11:59 p.m. May 19.

The event will close its registration June 3, or when the race's 8,000-person capacity is reached.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Following registration, all participants will be given a bib number and timing device, as well as finish line swag, including a participant bag and Nike shirt designed by local artist Lefty Out There. A finisher's medal also will be awarded to runners at the end of the race.

To gear up for the race, participants can head to one of two available packet pick-up days at 150 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Packets will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 3, or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4.

Local

omicron subvariant 28 mins ago

What Are the Symptoms of COVID?

Lakeview 54 mins ago

Three Robbed at Gunpoint in Lakeview, Continuing a Pattern This Month

Throughout the race, runners will be guided through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, according to the course revealed by organizers early April. The scene largely encompasses the West Side of the city. To view the full route, click here.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago half marathonBank of America Chicagobank of america chicago marathonBank of Americabank of america chicago 13.1
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us