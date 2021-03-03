How to Register for the 2021 Virtual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

There's still time to register for Chicago's 2021 virtual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle race next weekend.

Kicking off the St. Patrick's Day season, the Shamrock Shuffle is set to take place March 19 through March 21 from any location nationwide through the virtual race.

“For more than 40 years, the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle has brought the running community together for a celebration of health and movement,” said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. “While we wish we could be together in person, we’re excited for a new take on one of the city’s most celebrated running traditions.”

Runners can sign up now for the 8K, 2-Mile Walk or The Mile. An entry is $30 for United States residents and $55 for participants residing outside of the United States.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE 2021 BANK OF AMERICA VIRTUAL SHAMROCK SHUFFLE

Shuffle participants will receive a Nike Dri-fit shirt, running belt, digital amenities and a personalized event bib number.

In order to register, participants under 18 years of age must have the registration completed by a parent or legal guardian. Runners must be 8 years of age or older as of March 19, according to race officials.

Registered runners also can virtually participate and connect via The Deloitte Team Competition, "a unique way to bring the camaraderie of training and race day to running clubs, groups of friends, and corporate teams during this unique time. Teams will compete based on overall mileage during the Training Challenge and average race time over race weekend."

The race has no designated start, finish or course route, according to the Shamrock Shuffle, requiring each running to monitor the distance and speed.