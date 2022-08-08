Online registration for an array of 2022 Chicago Park District Fall Programs began at 9 a.m. Monday.

Activities range from sports and wellness, to arts and crafts, to homework time.

In-person registration starts Aug. 13 for most parks, and Aug. 15 for others. More information can be found here.

What Chicago Park District Programs Are Offered?

In addition to in-person activities, the district will also offer virtual programs, such as yoga, ceramics and film club.

Information on all the various activities, locations and prices are available here.

What Are the Chicago Park District Fall Program Dates?

Most programs will start Sept. 12 and end Dec. 11.

Programs taking place at McFetridge Sports Center, Morgan Park Sports Center, Addams Park and Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field at Gately Park will run from Sept. 6 through Oct. 30.

Here's How to Register for 2022 Chicago Park District Fall Programs

Online registration for all virtual programs and in-person programs at parks located west of California Avenue is available now.

Online registration for in-person programs at parks located east of California Avenue will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and online registration for gymnastics centers will follow at noon Tuesday.

In-person registration begins Aug. 13.

Registration cost per camps vary.

A Chicago Park District account is required to register for a program, whether registering online or in-person. Accounts can be created online here, or in-person at the parks.