How to Prevent Your Pipes From Freezing in Extreme Winter Weather

Temperatures are already plunging as an extreme winter weather system is on a track to tear through the Chicago area. Expected to create "life-threatening" conditions outdoors, the storm may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over.

As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that can make pipes break, regardless if the pipes are metal or plastic, according to American Red Cross.

The non-profit organization noted that several pipes are the most susceptible to freeze when exposed to severe cold:

Outdoor hose bibs

Swimming pool supply lines

Water sprinkler lines

Water supply pipes in unheated interior areas like basements and crawl spaces, attics, garages or kitchen cabinets

Pipes that run against exterior walls that have little or no insulation

But there are ways to protect your pipes when chilling temperatures dawn, according to the organization.

Keep garage doors closed

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing

Let cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes

Running water through the pipe, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night

If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55

The Chicago Department of Water Management also advised residents to maintain proper heat, making sure there is warm air circulating wherever there are water pipes in the building, including garages. The department said residents should properly insulate pipes, as well as remove all garden hoses from hose bibs and cover them with Styrofoam insulating caps.

In the case your do pipes freeze, the department cautions against using candles or any open flames to thaw them. Doing so can inflict even more damage.

If you turn on a faucet to find only a trickle of water comes out, you can suspect a frozen pipe, according to American Red Cross. The organization offered tips on how to treat the issue.

Here are way to thaw frozen pipes:

Keep the faucet open because as you treat the frozen pipe, water will begin to flow through the frozen area. Running water through the pipe will help melt ice in the pipe

Apply heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water

Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove or other open flame device

Apply heat until full water pressure is restored

Check all other faucets in your home to find out if you have additional frozen pipes. If one pipe freezes, others may freeze, too

The organization advised calling a licensed plumber if you are unable to locate the frozen area, if the frozen area is not accessible or if you can not thaw the pipe.

A winter storm warning for some western parts of the Chicago area went into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm bringing snow, blowing snow, potentially "white-out" conditions, winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour and dangerously cold wind chills is currently is expected in McHenry, DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties.

At noon, the same winter storm warning kicks into effect in Lake, DuPage, Kankakee, Cook and Will counties.

The warnings are set to expire at 6 a.m. Saturday.