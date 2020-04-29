How to Prevent Sewer Backups, Flooded Basements During Coronavirus Pandemic

The last thing anyone wants to experience during rain showers is a flooded basement, but homeowners may experience additional stress during the pandemic because sewer backups bring the potential for health concerns.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in untreated wastewater. The CDC website said, though, that researchers do not know whether this virus can cause a disease if a person is exposed to untreated wastewater or sewerage systems.

Still, one plumber recently voiced his concern about the issue to NBC 5.

“We do not want to put our equipment into the village sewer system, bring it back into someone’s home and all of a sudden the virus is in their home,” said plumber Chris Plovach.

Plumbers said you can take steps to prevent sewer backups by not flushing the wrong items down the toilet.

“No wipes, even though they say they're flushable. They'll clog your sewer up, they'll snag up and cause nothing but problems,” said plumber Kevin Szabo, Jr.

Szabo said you can take steps to prevent flooded basements by keeping your sump pumps maintained and sending groundwater away from your house.