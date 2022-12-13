How to Participate in 2022 Holiday Toy Drives Across Chicago and the Suburbs

Many across Chicago and the suburbs are looking for ways to give back this holiday season, and this week a handful of toy drives and toy collections are taking place across the city.

Here's when, where and how to participate in a few of this week's events.

Metra Toys for Tots Drive

Metra and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation will hold its 11th annual Toys for Tots Drive Tuesday.

The drive will take place during the morning commute at all downtown Metra stations, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., a release from Metra says. Donations will be accepted in the form of new, unwrapped toys, as well as cash donations. Here's the list of locations where Metra employees will be collecting toys:

Millennium Station – Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street

Chicago Union Station – Canal Street and Jackson Boulevard

Ogilvie Transportation Center – Madison Street and Canal Street

LaSalle Street Station – 414 S. LaSalle St.

Van Buren Station – 132 E. Van Buren St.

Christmas Toy Giveaway, Chicago

In memory of her 9-year-old son lost in 2020 to gun violence, Jalisa Ford is holding her third annual toy drive.

“I get very emotional just being able to support the kids and honor my son’s legacy,” Ford said.

Janari 9, was fatally struck by a stray bullet in July of 2020 while playing in his front yard in the Cabrini Green area, according to officials. Following the tragic incident, Ford founding the 1 JAR Foundation, which aims to help all of Chicago's youth through resources and programs.

“There were a lot of kids impacted losing my son, so I want to be able to give a good deed and have holiday joy during this holiday time,” she said.

According to Ford, donations of unwrapped toys, coats, hats, gloves, scarves and gift cards will be accepted through Friday. More information about where and how to donate can be found here.

Kids Above All Holiday Gift Drive, Suburbs

Kids Above All, a nonprofit that provides early childhood learning, foster care housing and counseling services for families in suburban Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake counties, is seeking donations of new toys, books and clothing for kids of all ages, a press release from the organization says.

Volunteers are also needed to help sort and delivery gift bags.

Donations can be dropped off during regular business hours Tuesday at the Kids Above All's A Better Life Distribution Center, located at 1801 E. Oakton St. in Des Plaines. Those who aren't able to drop off items in person can also donate through an Amazon Wish List.

More information can be found here.