How to Join Vigils This Weekend to ‘Stop Asian Hate,' Honor Atlanta Shooting Victims

At least three groups will hold vigils throughout the weekend for the victims of the Atlanta shootings this week, calling on people to take action against anti-Asian attacks across the U.S.

Illinois groups will host both virtual and in-person vigils across the area over the next two days in prayer and bringing demands before state government concerning Asian American equity.

Here's how to participate:

United Congress of Community and Religious Organizations

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. - noon

Where: Click here

Illinois' Asian American Caucus

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Click here

First Methodist Church in Wheeling

When: Sunday, 11 a.m.

Where: 655 E. Hintz Rd., Wheeling

Rev. Jesse Jackson and other officials from across the Chicago area and statewide are expected to join the vigils throughout the weekend.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris called for the U.S. to unite against hate and speak out against violence targeting Asian Americans in an address in Atlanta on Friday.

The public remarks came after the president and vice president met with Georgia Asian American leaders in the wake of the shooting rampage in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

While law enforcement is still investigating the suspect's motive, both Biden and Harris were clear: The shootings come amid a rise in discrimination and violence toward Asians and Asian Americans, and the country must work together to address it.

"Hate and violence often hide in plain sight. It's often met with silence," Biden said. "Our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit. We have to speak out. We have to act."

"It's on all of us, all of us together to make it stop," the president said, emphasizing that "words have consequences."

Biden urged Congress to pass hate crime legislation to help combat the rise in violence against Asian Americans during the Covid pandemic and the Violence Against Women Act.