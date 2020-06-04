How to Join the #FitForTheFrontLine Challenge to Support Healthcare Workers in Chicago

To honor and support front-line healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to save lives, NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago have joined the University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern Medicine for the #FitForTheFrontLine fitness challenge in Chicago.

As part of the nationwide #FitForTheFrontLine fitness challenge culminating on Sunday, June 14, individuals are encouraged to move, exercise and get fit to increase awareness and raise funds to support health care heroes in our communities.

Click here to find out more about #FitForTheFrontLine

“NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago are pleased to join with UChicago Medicine and Northwestern Medicine to support our local health care heroes,” said David Doebler, NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago president and general manager. “As the community we serve continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, we are proud to support health care workers that remain in the front lines to care for and help patients recover from the virus.”

“We all can play a part in the fight against COVID-19 by supporting those who are working around the clock to save countless lives,” said Sharon O’Keefe, president of the University of Chicago Medical Center. “By combining our efforts and participating in the #FitForTheFrontline challenge, we can make meaningful differences in the lives of our health care workers.”

“The #FitForTheFrontLine fitness challenge is a great way to recognize and support healthcare professionals who are always there when you need them,” said Dean M. Harrison, president and CEO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. “By participating in this fitness challenge you have the opportunity to make a direct impact supporting those on the frontline of this global pandemic”

How to participate in the Fit For The Front Line fitness challenge:

Take a video of yourself doing any workout Upload it to your social media with the hashtag #FitForTheFrontLine Go to NBCChicago.com or TelemundoChicago.com and search “FitForTheFrontLine” for donation links to participating hospitals Add the link to your post and challenge your networks to participate

Funds raised locally will be dedicated to local health workers.