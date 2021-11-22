How to Help Victims of Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy

In the wake of Sunday’s tragic events, where five people were killed and more than 40 were hurt when a person drove through a crowd of people attending a parade in Waukesha, a wide variety of groups are raising money and stepping up to help victims of the act of violence.

Here is a list of groups that are aiming to help those victims:

-The Waukesha Police Department announced Monday that the Waukesha County Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County have joined forces to create a “United for Waukesha community Fund.”

The fund’s proceeds will be used to support families impacted by Sunday’s incident, and more information can be found on the group’s website.

-Residents who are experiencing emotional distress are asked to call the Disaster Distress Helpline. Individuals seeking help can either call or text 800-985-5990, and the line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

-While officials say they appreciate the amount of food that has been donated to the police and fire departments, they say that food donations are no longer needed, and that residents should seek out other charitable organizations in the city for that purpose.

-Residents interested in donating blood can schedule appointments through the Waukesha Blood Donation Center, located at 2220 Silvernail Road in Pewaukee.

-The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan is assisting residents, providing food and hydration to residents and first responders. The group is also offering chaplains on-scene to provide emotional and spiritual care, the group says.

-Police are working to return personal items to residents who left them at the scene of the tragedy. Wallets, keys and other items will be returned to those owners whose identification is available, but other items, including chairs and clothing, will be housed at the Parks, Rec and Forestry Department, located in the 1900 block of Aviation Drive.

The facility will be open until 7 p.m. Monday, and will be open during regular business hours on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.