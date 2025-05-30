First, we found out that Chicago's own Pope Leo XIV is a White Sox fan. Then, a video emerged of him attending Game 2 of the 2005 World Series at Rate Field. And, in honor of the Pope, the White Sox have unveiled a graphic installation in the lower concourse of the ballpark.

Next up: A celebratory Mass at the stadium, featuring a video message from the Chicago pope himself, and tickets for the event go on sale Friday.

Here's what to know about the Mass, and how to get them.

When is the Pope Leo mass at Rate Field in Chicago?

The event, called "Chicago Celebrates Pope Leo XIV," takes place June 14 at Rate Field, the home of the White Sox.

The event, put on by the Archdiocese of Chicago, is described as a "once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the election of the first Chicago-born Pope."

It will include a video message from Pope Leo XIV to the "young people of the world," according to a flyer, and also feature prayers and music. Cardinal Blase Cupich will be the main celebrant, the flyer said, and the emcee will be Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The Mass begins at 4 p.m.

How to get tickets

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, tickets for the June 14 event will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets for the event will cost $5, the flyer said. On-site parking will be available for an additional $5, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.

More information on how to get tickets and the event can be found here.