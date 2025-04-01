How to find your polling place for the 2025 Illinois elections

Illinois’ consolidated elections will take place on Tuesday across the state, with a host of local races on the ballot.

Whether it’s local mayoral or presidential races, battles for village boards, or a host of other elections, these races will have immense impacts on communities across the Chicago area.

If you need to find your polling place for the election, here’s a list of all the counties in NBC Chicago’s coverage area to help you out.

Cook County

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County