Money

How to file a claim for part of $3.25 million USAA settlement as deadline nears

By NBC Chicago Staff

Getty

The deadline to claim part of a $3.25 million data breach settlement with USAA is nearing, with those impacted having just one month left to file a claim.

The settlement comes in wake of a data breach that led to the theft and access of personal information on or around May 6, 2021.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Individuals impacted by the data breach should have been notified by mail or e-mail shortly after the settlement was reached in December 2024.

If those impacted by the breach do nothing, they may or may not receive a payment from the settlement, depending on if they can be located. Individuals are advised to file the settlement payment election to ensure payment.

Settlement class members who do not exclude themselves will receive a payment of their share from the net settlement fund. A settlement payment election must be filed by April 7.

Those wishing to exclude themselves from the settlement also must do so by April 7, with those individuals not being bound by the settlement or eligible for any payment.

Those wishing to object to the settlement must remain settlement class members and file a written objection with the court by April 7.

Local

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

As daylight saving time begins, temperatures to warm in Chicago area

CPS 3 hours ago

Chicago Public Schools data breach: What to know, how it affects you

More information on the settlement can be found here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Money
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us