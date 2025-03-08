The deadline to claim part of a $3.25 million data breach settlement with USAA is nearing, with those impacted having just one month left to file a claim.

The settlement comes in wake of a data breach that led to the theft and access of personal information on or around May 6, 2021.

Individuals impacted by the data breach should have been notified by mail or e-mail shortly after the settlement was reached in December 2024.

If those impacted by the breach do nothing, they may or may not receive a payment from the settlement, depending on if they can be located. Individuals are advised to file the settlement payment election to ensure payment.

Settlement class members who do not exclude themselves will receive a payment of their share from the net settlement fund. A settlement payment election must be filed by April 7.

Those wishing to exclude themselves from the settlement also must do so by April 7, with those individuals not being bound by the settlement or eligible for any payment.

Those wishing to object to the settlement must remain settlement class members and file a written objection with the court by April 7.

More information on the settlement can be found here.