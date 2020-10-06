How to Cheer For Runners During Virtual Bank of America Chicago Marathon

This year you can virtually cheer on your favorite runner during the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Experience.

While in-person running was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon is being held virtually and offers a range of distances for runners to participate for free, including the mile, 5K, 8K and the half marathon.

Those distances still call for a celebration, the marathon says.

"While we can’t be together in person this year," race organizers write online, "we still want runners to feel the energy fueled by the cheers of 1.7 million spectators and the helping hands of more than 12,000 volunteers. The support from the sidelines creates an atmosphere that has led to countless marathon debuts, personal bests and five world records."

Click here to download and print official cheer cards with words of encouragement like "Way to go!" and "You got this!" You also can print and design your own.

Running the Bank of America Chicago Marathon hasn't been canceled, just changed during the coronavirus pandemic. A group of runners is keeping up the spirit of community as the race goes virtual. NBC 5's Jen DeSalvo reports.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Experience started on Monday, Oct. 5, and ends on Sunday, Oct. 11, the date that would have been the 43rd running of this year's race.

Thinking about running? Here's how to sign up: Click on this link to view a menu of distances to choose from, then pick your race and enter your information.

Chicago Marathon race week kicked off Monday with the Abbott Health & Fitness Virtual Expo, featuring the latest in running tech and gear. An annual highlight of Chicago's marathon, the health and fitness expo has been transformed into a virtual experience that lets visitors interact with event sponsors through video chat and ask question.

The Abbott Health & Fitness Virtual Expo is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 11 and can be accessed by clicking here.

Learn more at chicagomarathon.com.