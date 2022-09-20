2022 midterm elections

How to Check Your Illinois Voter Registration and More For the 2022 Midterm Elections

It may still feel like summer, but this fall's 2022 midterm elections are on the horizon, and less than 50 days away.

As this year's voting season approaches, here are the key voter registration dates to know, how to check your Illinois voter registration and more, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Registering to Vote in Illinois

In Illinois, you can register to vote when you cast your in-person ballot on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

However, there are some deadlines to pay attention to if you want to register ahead of time, by mail or online.

  • Online registration deadline: Oct. 23. Register here.
  • Mail registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Oct. 11. Register here.
  • In-person registration deadline: Nov. 8 (Election Day)

How to Check Your Illinois Voter Registration Status

You can check your Illinois voter registration status here.

You can update your Illinois voter registration here.

Voting by Mail in Illinois

In Illinois, anyone can vote by mail. However, you won't receive a mail-in ballot unless you request one. Here's what to know:

  • Deadline to request a mail-in ballot: Nov. 3. Here's where to request one.
  • Deadline to mail back a mail-in ballot: Ballot must be post-marked by Nov. 8 and received by Nov. 22
  • Deadline to drop-off a mail-in ballot in person: Nov. 8.

You can drop off a mail-in ballot at your local elections office, or at a drop box location near you. Here's where drop boxes are located throughout Cook County.

Early Voting in Illinois

Those registered to vote can vote early in Illinois.

Early voting in many Illinois counties begins as early as Sept. 29 at certain temporary locations. Here's how to find out where you can vote early near you.

2022 midterm electionsIllinois Midterm Elections
