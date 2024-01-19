Chicago Weather

How to check Illinois road conditions amid messy, snow-covered commute

Crashes and accidents were reported across Illinois and Indiana

Blowing, drifting snow was causing treacherous travel conditions across Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana, leading to crashes, accidents and white-out conditions in some parts.

"A lot of jackknifed semis," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said, referring to accidents on I-65, and on 80/94 towards Michigan.

According to the Illinois State Police, multiple vehicles spun out on area roads and highways due to weather.

"It's very slippery," one driver who spun out on the Kennedy Expressway near Montrose said.

NBC 5's Kye Martin reported multiple traffic crashes had popped up across the area, including on Stevenson between the Des Plaines River Bridge and I-294, in West Chicago, in Highland Park on Southbound 41, and on I-55 in Will County.

"The closer you get to downtown, the roads are looking better," Martin said, though drive times were heavy across the area, especially on the Kennedy Expressway coming in from O'Hare International Airport.

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation said that while more than 300 plows had been deployed, the snow Friday morning snarled even their plans.

"It just kept coming down," DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard said. "We had things looking good, and then at 5 a.m. we got another blast."

Ahead of your commute, here's how to check the road conditions near you:

