How to Apply for Chicago's $500-Per-Month Assistance Program

A pilot program that will provide 5,000 Chicago households with $500 per month for 12 months will soon open up for lottery applications.

According to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, The Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot "is a $31.5 million program to benefit Chicago residents and families facing economic hardships caused by COVID-19."

Lightfoot adds that the pilot will be will be one of the biggest monthly-cash assistance programs in the country.

Who is Eligible for the Program?

In order to be eligible for the program, residents must:

Live in the city of Chicago

Must be 18 or older

Have experienced economic hardship related to COVID-19

Have a household income at or below 250 percent of the Federal Poverty Level (for exactly, $57,575 for a household of three)

Only one applicant per household can apply.

How to Apply for the Cash Assistance Program

Applicants who are confirmed eligible will be able to enter into a lottery, according to city officials.

The application process opens April 25 at 9 a.m., and closes May 13 at 11:59 p.m., and residents can apply at any point during that period.

Applications assistance will be available in-person, via chat online and through a phone hotline in multiple languages beginning April 25.

You can sign up for application process updates here.

How Does the Lottery Work?

Applicants who are confirmed eligible will be able to enter into a lottery, according to city officials. The lottery is designed to prioritize those living in poverty (at or below 100 percent of the Federal Poverty Level), and communities with prexisting economy hardship.

More information can be found on the city’s website.