How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Duke Coughlin of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

On December 6th, 2016, the Chicago White Sox changed the course of their franchise. Following a 78-84 record in 2016, the team was staring down the barrel of an aging roster with one of the worst farm systems in all of baseball. With that, SVP/GM Rick Hahn decided to blow it up and enter a full-blown rebuild, the first of its kind in recent history for the club. Kicking it off with a bang, Hahn traded superstar pitcher Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for four prospects. Most notably of the bunch were the #1 and #32 prospects in baseball: second baseman Yoan Moncada and starting pitcher Michael Kopech. Moncada has been a polarizing figure within the fan base, but has, for the most part, locked down his spot on the roster after moving to third base. As for Kopech, his road hasn't been so simple.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kopech's Tenure on the South Side

#OTD in 2018, Michael Kopech made his major league debut 🔥pic.twitter.com/dwJ5PuwxzA — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) August 21, 2022

After captivating the entire city following his debut in 2018, the young prospect underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the entirety of the 2019 season. Optimism grew as the team headed for 2020, with Kopech expected to finally take his (rightful) place in the rotation for a very exciting young team.



However, it wasn't meant to be, as Kopech took the entirety of the 2020 season off following the COVID-19 pandemic.

After two years relatively absent from fans' eyes, Kopech joined the team for the 2021 season. However, it wasn't in the role many expected. Kopech became an incredibly valuable member of the bullpen, being used as both a setup man and spot starter for a rotation that saw significant fatigue issues in 2021. The electric right-hander was so successful in this role that many thought he was best served as a long-term bullpen guy, but that was never going to be the case. Michael Kopech is a starting pitcher and the organization never wavered from that.

Tony La Russa on Michael Kopech:



"I used the potential analogy of Adam Wainwright in '06, and that's exactly what he's become. He's not just a starter-in-training, he's gotten to where he is, one of our primetime guys with the lead." — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 28, 2021

Enter 2022. For the first time in his major league career, Michael Kopech entered the season as an unquestioned member of the rotation. With the departure of Carlos Rodon and the downfall of Dallas Keuchel, the Sox were betting the house that Kopech would continue to build off his strong 2021 campaign and flash the potential that got him here in the first place. Overall, that has been the case. As it stands today, the 26-year-old has been a strong contributor to the staff. He currently holds a 4-9 record, with a 3.58 ERA, 98 strikeouts, a 1.21 WHIP, and a respectable 8.0 K/9 (21.4 K%). He certainly hasn't been perfect, but he has shown flashes of the talented former first-round pick that the team sacrificed their star of the past to acquire.

For most people, however, he continues to leave a lot to be desired. While some will gladly chalk up Kopech's struggles as a "dead arm" or the result of missing two years of his development, others will take a closer look at his splits and try to piece together what the issue is. That's what we'll be doing today. It's time to take a long, hard look at the development of Michael Kopech and begin to identify where he can improve. Some are simple, some are not, but if the splits can help tell the story, many fans should still be bullish on their potential ace of the future.

Surviving the First Inning

Starting with the most glaring issue of them all, let's take a look at Kopech's splits in the first inning. As White Sox color commentator Steve Stone has alluded to multiple times this season, the first inning is historically the most difficult for any starting pitcher. That stance is no different for Kopech, who has been at his absolute worst through the first inning of games this season.

In 2022, his first inning numbers look like this:

21.2 IP, 14 ER, 5.82 ERA, 18 H(!), 19 BB(!), 3 2B, 2 HR, 18 K, .231 BA, .380 OBP

Not only is this by far his worst inning of the season as far as giving up hits and allowing runs, but it is also his highest rate of walks allowed. The next closest to his 19 first-inning walks would be his 11 second-inning walks. When taking it a step further, his first three inning numbers produce his highest output of hits, runs, walks, and doubles. While it should be noted that Kopech has pitched 18.2 more innings through the first three as a result of being both on an innings limit and a short leash as far as working out of trouble, it can't be ignored that he's having a hard time the first time through the order.

His first three innings this season, combined:

63.2 IP, 27 ER, 3.82 ERA, 40 H, 40 BB (!), 8 2B, 5 HR, 52 K, .181 BA, .312 OBP

Two things immediately stick out here: both the sheer amount of walks that Kopech is allowing and the shockingly low batting average against him. This is an incredibly positive sign, as it highlights that he has found the ability to get batters out without relying on the strikeout. This is something that many young pitchers struggle with, especially ones who thrive on the strikeout. The walks cannot be ignored or pushed aside, but a better understanding of his repertoire and confidence to work through an early hiccup will go a long way in his development.

Finish this article and learn more about what Michael Kopech will need to do to become an ace in 2023 on soxon35th.com.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.