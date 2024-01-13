How the upcoming cold fares to the chilliest temperatures in Chicago's history

It's time to bundle up in the Chicago area as a blast of arctic air will be moving into the region on Saturday and is expected to stick around for several days.

The cold temperatures coming with the chill will bring the coldest air the region has seen since the polar vortex of January 2019, just a couple weeks shy of five years ago.

Forecasted low temperatures for Monday and Tuesday are currently at -10 degrees, the lowest reading since a temperature of -21 degrees was recorded on Jan. 31, 2019.

If temperatures do reach as low as -10, Monday and Tuesday will be in selective, but not historic company when it comes to the coldest temperatures ever recorded in Chicago.

Since records began in 1872, temperatures have dropped to -10 degrees or lower on 208 days, with only 15 days dropping to -20 degrees or lower.

The coldest recorded temperature in Chicago's history occurred on Jan. 20, 1985, when temperatures reached -27 degrees.

While dangerously cold temperatures are on the way this week, they will not reach the levels of the coldest weather Chicago has ever seen.