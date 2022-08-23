How Teven Jenkins Has Impressed Sam Mustipher With Early Work at Guard

How Jenkins has impressed Mustipher by handling 'fight' at guard originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Sam Mustipher knows the tall task Teven Jenkins faces in transitioning from tackle to guard for the Bears.

Mustipher was competing to be the starting right guard before being moved to center after Lucas Patrick injured his thumb at the beginning of training camp. That move forced the Bears to try Jenkins out at right guard after Michael Schofield proved ineffective.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jenkins has spent just eight days as a guard, but he has impressed Mustipher with his ability to adapt his game quickly.

“Yeah, I mean, daily improvement,” Mustipher said Tuesday. “When you move inside the game happens a little bit more fast than it does on the outside. But yeah, he’s improving every day, getting used to it, understanding that the fight is going to start way faster than it does at tackle, you get a little bit more space. Yeah, it’s been cool to work alongside him, you know. In terms of physical gifts, Teven is as gifted as anybody that I have been around him. It’s cool to be able to play next to a guy like that.”

Jenkins got the start at right guard in the Bears’ second preseason game after just two practices on the interior.

The second-year offensive lineman gave himself a passing grade against the Seattle Seahawks. He credited Mustipher and right tackle Larry Borom for helping him transition.

“Still getting the playbook and learn all the guard’s responsibilities, steps, and all my responsibilities because, at a certain point, I was still a little hazy at certain things,” Jenkins said after the game vs. the Seahawks. “But I know that I trust Sam Mustipher, I trust Larry Borom to always put me in a good spot. Having trust in those guys and them having trust in me is just assuring myself that I can be able to do it.”

Jenkins was solid against the Seahawks. He got bullied by Poona Ford on one snap but showed the strength and agility to recover enough to give Justin Fields enough time to get rid of the ball and avoid the sack.

But Jenkins knows the Bears need him to accelerate his education at guard. There is no other viable at right guard until Patrick comes back and Mustipher can shift back over.

Jenkins has had a rough start to his NFL career. He has fought through a back injury and dealt with swirling trade rumors. Now finally healthy, the 24-year-old is relishing the opportunity to play the game he loves.

How Jenkins has handled his early-career trials and tribulations has his teammates excited to watch him thrive in his new role, which will be vital to the Bears’ success.

“He’s nasty. He’s got controlled chaos,” running back David Montgomery said. “You can kind of see it when he’s playing, so it’s definitely a really good thing to see, especially from the guys up front that are going to help you run the ball, so I’m super excited for Tev too, to kind of prove everybody wrong.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.