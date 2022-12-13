holiday shipping

How Soon Should You Order or Ship Your Gifts to Get Them in Time for Christmas? Key Deadlines Just Days Away

Christmas is just 12 days away, which means the clock is quickly ticking to make sure gifts sent to friends and family are assured to arrive by Christmas.

While FedEx, USPS and UPS all have separate shipping deadlines for different methods of shipping, the first deadline will arrive Wednesday, which is the last day to ship out an item with FedEx Ground to ensure an expected Christmas arrival.

Though it would come at a much steeper price, the final day to send out a package for Christmas would be on Dec. 23, where FedEx and USPS both offer priority mail options for an increased rate for packages sent through FedEx Same Day and USPS Priority Mail Express respectively.

Here are all the shipping deadlines that will ensure expected delivery by Dec. 25:

FedEx

FedEx Ground: Dec. 14

FedEx Two Day: Dec. 21

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 20

FedEx Express Overnight: Dec. 22

FedEx Same Day: Dec. 23

U.S. Postal Service

Retail Ground Service: Dec. 17

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23

International shipping has different dates. To see them, click here.

UPS

Ground shipping: Estimate available on UPS website.

UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 20

UPS 2nd Day Air Services: Dec. 21

UPS Next Day Air Services: Dec. 22

