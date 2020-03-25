How Small Businesses Across Chicago Area Generate Revenue Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Small businesses across the Chicago area are thinking outside the box to generate revenue as the state stays home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

To-go art kits for pickup or delivery are selling fast at the Sipping Muse in Wheaton, an art gallery that had to cancel a spring break at camp for kids.

“Once we came up with this idea, I did see a little light at the end of the tunnel to bring a little revenue,” said owner Kathleen Koziel.

In nearby Glen Ellyn, the village amended its laws to allow businesses like the Common Good Cocktail House to sell alcoholic drinks curb side.

“It’s given us an opportunity to be here and support the community as well and to give people that minute or two of normalcy,” said co-owner Mike Melazzo.

Downers Grove restaurant owner Danny Glover said the catering part of his business, Skuddlebutts, is taking a hit as people stay at home. But he partnered with the owners of two other local restaurants, The Foxtail and Pierce Tavern, to sell $100 gift cards valued at $150.

“It gives us the necessary cash now to operate and keep our employees busy,” Glover said.