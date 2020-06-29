How Pools Will Reopen as Chicago Area Enters Phase 4

As pools started to open Friday as the Chicago Area entered phase 4 of its reopening plan, people can expect new safety guidelines in place.

Swimming pools, water parks, splash pads and beaches were allowed reopen at 50% capacity Friday as Illinois entered phase four of its statewide reopening plan, according to state health officials.

Swimming facilities are required to have plans for physical distancing in areas where people line up to use a water slide, lazy river or other water features, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Officials said equipment provided by the facility such as rafts, tubes and lounge chairs must be sanitized between each use.

Under state guidelines, groups should be limited to 50 people or fewer. Individuals should wear face coverings when not swimming or using "water features."

Exceptions can be made for children younger than two years or people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from safely wearing a face covering, state officials said.

Public health officials have recommended that both pools and water parks require temperature checks for employees and customers.

After officials released the updated reopening guidelines for public pools, a suburban pool in Glenview opened its doors on Monday.

The Flick Outdoor Aquatic Center in Glenview reopened Monday with a variety of restrictions, according to the Glenview Park District.

Three-hour time blocks will be used to help maintain proper social distancing protocols, and will be limited to 50 visitors at a time, officials explained.

Those blocks must be reserved in advance, and each family is only allowed to reserve one block per day.

As of now, only Glenview Park District residents; Park Center Health and Fitness Members; and Aquatic Members are allowed to reserve times to swim.

In accordance with state health officials' guidance, those visiting the pool are required to wear face coverings while checking in, while sitting on the pool deck and in other common areas.

Visitors will need to bring their own lounge chairs, although rental chairs will be available beginning the week of July 6, according to officials.

Slides and other play areas will be open during public swim times, but visitors are encouraged to maintain social distancing. Pool staff will be expected to clean “high touch” surfaces every hour.