How New Bears Defense Can Help Kindle Vildor Play Better

Last season, Kindle Vildor was a popular choice among Bears fans and pundits to be a breakout star on the defense. He flashed in training camp, and many predicted he would win a job at some point in the middle of the season. Vildor exceeded those expectations and ended up as a Week 1 starter. He had a big opportunity in front of him to play opposite his fellow 2020 draft classmate Jaylon Johnson to help restore the Bears defense to its former glory.

It didn’t work out.

Vildor struggled throughout the year, and surrendered a 69.5% completion rate when targeted. He allowed 14.6 yards per completion and was beat for six touchdowns. Opposing quarterbacks had a 136.1 rating when targeting wide receivers that Vildor was covering. He went from playing between 95-100% of the team’s defensive snaps in Weeks 1-10 to between 0-39% of the teams defensive snaps from Week 11-17 (not including Weeks 15 and 16 when Johnson was in COVID protocols). Vildor went from offseason darling to one of the most maligned players on the team.

Vildor admitted that over the course of the season, his confidence wavered. He’s tried to learn from it and grow from it, but at the same time set it aside and move on from it.

“It was kinda frustrating just looking at plays, like ‘I’m right there,’ you know what I mean? ‘I could’ve easily made that play,’” Vildor said.

The Bears aren’t giving up on Vildor, however. Not only is Vildor one of just 19 players to remain from last year’s team, he’s getting another opportunity to play significant snaps. Kyler Gordon may be listed as the team’s starting outside cornerback on the depth chart, but when the Bears go into nickel packages, Gordon will move into the slot and it will be Vildor playing opposite Johnson again.

“One of the things that we said when we came in, with all of our guys: clean slate,” said Alan Williams. “Slide it away. Clean slate. We’re going to coach you, we’re going to teach you from here on out, so I’d like to say that from the day we stepped on campus that Kindle’s been working. He’s been working hard. He’s assimilated himself into the defense. We like what he brings to the table. He’s fast, he’s sticky in coverage. So we think the arrow is up with Kindle and we’re just looking forward to him playing and seeing how he functions in this defense, this year.”

Matt Eberflus echoed the sentiment that it’s a clean slate for Vildor, just like it’s a clean slate for everyone else. He also said Vildor could have a better chance to succeed this year because of the new system his staff has installed.

“In our scheme a lot of times those outside guys can play well because it's a vision defense, a vision break,” Eberflus said. “Play some more zone, more than most people. I think he can have success there.”

Further, Eberflus’ cornerbacks will be expected to not only keep the ball in front of them to stop receivers short of the stick, but to contribute in run defense, too. Again, Eberflus thinks this is an area where Vildor can have success.

“He’s put a nice couple of thuds on some runners,” Eberflus said. “Corners tackle here and that’s an important part of it and he’s shown that he’s able to do that.”

Vildor thinks he can be more successful in the new Bears zone scheme too.

“I feel like it fits me a lot, just being able to use my quickness, ability to break on the ball, footwork, and stuff like that, making a play on the quarterback.”

More importantly, Vildor has his confidence back. Hearing that he had a clean slate from the coaches meant a lot to him. He’s ready to move on from last season, and he’s been able to build himself back up with a combination of offseason work and support from friends, family, and of course, the coaches.

“I’m just really excited, man,” Vildor said. “The coaches, they trust me, they believe in me. I’m just ready to go out there and show everybody.”

