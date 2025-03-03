How NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago will celebrate Women's History Month

NBCUniversal Local Chicago (NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago) will commemorate Women’s History Month with dedicated feature stories highlighting the achievements of local leaders and organizations who are already inspiring the next generation of future trailblazers.

“In conjunction with NBCUniversal’s ‘Women’s HerStory’ campaign, we are proud to share new stories celebrating the achievements and impact of Chicago’s leaders across our linear & digital properties,” said Kevin Cross, President & General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “Chicago has been home to many of the nation’s greatest female leaders for well over a century, so it’s important to us that we continue to spotlight the leaders of today and showcase their life-changing contributions to our viewers.”

Please note NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s “Women’s Herstory” featured content details below:

Tuesday, March 4 – Astronaut/Artist Blends Worlds of Science, Space Exploration and Creative Expression

NBC 5 News co-anchor Stefan Holt profiles geoscientist / space artist Dr. Sian Proctor, the first Black woman to pilot a spacecraft and the first Black woman to paint in space. In 2021, Dr. Proctor became the first artist selected to go to space and, as a result, is the first Black woman also to pilot a spaceship and the first Black individual to paint in space as part of the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission. Through her company Space2inspire, Dr. Proctor creates Futurism art that not only celebrates space exploration, but also advocates for diversity and equity in space and STE(A)M fields.

Thursday, March 6 – Female Leadership Powers Illinois’ Transportation Departments

On Thursdays throughout the month of March, NBC 5 News traffic reporter Kye Martin delves into the power structures of large-scale city/state transportation agencies - Chicago Transit Authority, Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Tollway Authority - all of which have women in top leadership positions. Among the featured segments include Martin touring a city bus maintenance facility with the Acting President of the CTA, Nora Leerhsen, a behind-the-scenes look at an IDOT garage with Acting Secretary of IDOT, Gia Biagi, along with a special one-on-one interview with renowned Illinois Tollway Authority Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse, who discusses how her team’s current high-tech-focused initiatives will benefit Illinois travelers for years to come.

Friday, March 7 – International Women’s Day Market

Cortney Hall & Matt Rodrigues preview the Lincoln Square/Ravenswood International Women’s Day Market, a special two-day event taking place Sat, March 8 & Sun, March 9 that spotlights over forty women-owned businesses in the area. NOTE: Chicago Today airs Friday mornings on NBC 5 Chicago at 11:30 AM.

Tuesday, March 11 – Philanthropic Jewelry Line Making an Impact in Ukrainian Relief Efforts

NBC 5 News reporter Jenn Schanz profiles Tali Kogan, a local Chicagoan of Ukrainian descent who has been helping Ukrainian refugee families in the Chicago area since the country’s war began in 2022. What initially began as a random act of kindness by paying rent for a refugee family for an entire year, Kogan and her husband Jason took their actions a step further by creating Sweet Dome Chicago Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity which provides housing, employment, and necessities to Ukrainian refugee families in the Chicago area. In addition, Kogan recently launched a jewelry line that pays tribute to both her Ukrainian and Israeli heritage called Malkari, which comes from the Hebrew words for “Queen” and “Lion.” Kogan’s approach is that jewelry can make any woman feel like a queen. A portion of her jewelry line sales directly supports Sweet Dome Chicago Foundation.

Tuesday, March 18 – Local Nonprofit Providing Nourishment, Aid to Families Coast-to-Coast

NBC 5 News reporter Lexi Sutter introduces viewers to Lady Dame Dr. Shatira, the CEO/Creator of the massively successful Chicago’s Chicken Shack® restaurant group. Dr. Shatira details her career journey where dedication, hard work and a deep love of food transformed her from a Chicago native with a dream into a thriving entrepreneur. Dr. Shatira is also the founder of The Chicago’s Chicken Shack® Cares Foundation, an independent 501(c)3 charitable organization that partners with local restaurants, which leverages her brand's culinary excellence to create a sustainable support system for families facing food insecurity. Dr. Shatira, along with her partners, volunteers, and supporters, are on a journey to make a meaningful difference, one meal at a time.

Tuesday, March 25 – Mother-Daughter Dance Team Provide Creative Direction for South Side Teens

NBC 5 News TODAY co-anchor Evrod Cassimy profiles Shakeena President-Beckford, a local dance standout who has artfully captivated audiences since the age of four dancing across her native Caribbean to Chicago, along with performing for King Charles III. For the past 13 years, Shakeena and her mother, Carol “Mama Ika” President, a renowned dancer in her own right, have transformed their After School Matters Les Enfants program into a safe haven for teens on Chicago’s far South Side. Together, they’ve mentored hundreds of young dancers, inspiring the next generation of choreographers and performers. For countless South Side teens, the program is more than just dance, it’s family.

Thursday, March 27 – SelfReliance Association Providing Hope to Immigrants

NBC 5’s Natalie Martinez highlights the SelfReliance Association, an all-encompassing, independent resource for new U.S. arrivals. Most of the 10,000 people who’ve been helped bySelfReliance Association are women (many with children) coming here to the Chicagoland area from Ukraine. Martinez speaks with program manager Olena Sendeha. an immigrant who has devoted her life to helping others. With the expansion to six locations throughout Chicago and in neighboring suburbs Palatine, Wheeling, Palos Park and Bloomingdale, SelfReliance Association has significantly broadened its reach, ensuring more comprehensive and accessible services to countless individuals in need.

Monday, March 31 – Women Developers Revitalizing North Lawndale Neighborhood

NBC 5 News TODAY co-anchor Michelle Relerford shines an important spotlight on women developers who are making history by revitalizing North Lawndale through the ”Missing Middle Infill Housing Initiative,” whose goal is to build back the area’s middle class. Of the five developers granted a multi-million-dollar RFP from the City of Chicago, three developers are women. These dedicated women discuss the significance of landing this major deal as female entrepreneurs, the challenges of navigating a field where they’ve been historically locked out, and how they’ve been able to overcome the obstacles they’ve faced. Relerford also details the plans for homes being built on 36 vacant lots on the West Side and explores why this project is so vital to North Lawndale’s resurgence.

PLEASE NOTE: Unless noted otherwise, all NBC 5 Chicago “Women’s Herstory” feature stories will air during NBC 5 News at 4:00 PM CT. In addition, viewers can also watch NBC 5 News on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. Fans can also watch NBC 5 News on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

ADDITIONAL WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH NOTES OF INTEREST: