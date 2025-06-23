With temperatures reaching dangerous levels for several days in the Chicago area and little relief in sight, staying properly hydrated is critical. But how much water should you drink to avoid having too much or too little?

While water toxicity can be life-threatening, dehydration can be equally, if not more dangerous.

So how much should you drink exactly and what are the signs to watch for?

What is water toxicity vs. dehydration?

Water toxicity, according to the Mayo Clinic, can happen when you drink too much water and "your kidneys can't rid of the excess water."

"The sodium content of your blood becomes diluted," the hospital group notes. "This is called hyponatremia and it can be life-threatening."

Hyponatremia can cause your body's water levels to rise and "your cells begin to swell."

The Cleveland Clinic notes that certain medical conditions, drinking too much alcohol and certain medications or other drugs can lead to an increased risk for hyponatremia.

"The severity of the symptoms depends on how low the sodium levels are in the bloodstream and how quickly they fall," the clinic reported. "In many cases, blood sodium levels fall gradually, producing only mild symptoms as the body has time to make adjustments. Symptoms are more serious when blood sodium levels fall quickly."

Harvard's school of public health adds that "women and children are also more susceptible to hyponatremia because of their smaller body size."

Meanwhile, dehydration occurs when the body "uses or loses more fluid than it takes in," the Mayo Clinic reports.

Most common in people who are active in the heat, dehydration can be particularly challenging in scorching temperatures as well as in infants, children and older adults.

In hot weather, dehydration is often caused from sweating, which leads to fluid loss.

"Replacing fluids during hard activity is needed to keep from dehydrating. Hot, humid weather increases the amount of sweat and fluid lost," Mayo Clinic reported.

How much water is too much?

The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found an adequate daily fluid intake for an average, healthy adult living in a temperate climate:

About 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids a day for men

About 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids a day for women

But the Mayo Clinic notes that such recommendations "cover fluids from water, other beverages and food," adding that roughly 20% of daily fluid intake typically comes from food.

Still, some adjustments may need to be made.

According to Mayo Clinic, total fluid intake could need to be modified based on several factors, such as the following:

Exercise. If you do any activity that makes you sweat, you need to drink extra water to cover the fluid loss. It's important to drink water before, during and after a workout.

If you do any activity that makes you sweat, you need to drink extra water to cover the fluid loss. It's important to drink water before, during and after a workout. Environment. Hot or humid weather can make you sweat and requires additional fluid. Dehydration also can occur at high altitudes.

Hot or humid weather can make you sweat and requires additional fluid. Dehydration also can occur at high altitudes. Overall health. Your body loses fluids when you have a fever, vomiting or diarrhea. Drink more water or follow a doctor's recommendation to drink oral rehydration solutions. Other conditions that might require increased fluid intake include bladder infections and urinary tract stones.

Your body loses fluids when you have a fever, vomiting or diarrhea. Drink more water or follow a doctor's recommendation to drink oral rehydration solutions. Other conditions that might require increased fluid intake include bladder infections and urinary tract stones. Pregnancy and breastfeeding. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you may need additional fluids to stay hydrated.

Harvard's school of public health adds that "higher amounts may be needed for those who are physically active or exposed to very warm climates" and "lower amounts may be needed for those with smaller body sizes."

"It’s important to note that this amount is not a daily target, but a general guide," the school's website reads.

How do you know if you're properly hydrated?

According to the Mayo Clinic, signs of adequate hydration include rarely feeling thirst and urine that is colorless or a light yellow.

What are symptoms of water toxicity?

The Cleveland Clinic notes that "hyponatremia causes neurologic symptoms ranging from confusion to seizures to coma." But there are other signs and symptoms to also watch for. Those include:

Muscle cramps or weakness.

Nausea and vomiting.

Lethargy, or low energy.

Headache.

Mental status changes.

What are symptoms of dehydration?

Symptoms of dehydration can differ depending on a person's age, experts said, but thirst isn't always the indicator to watch for.

"Many people, mainly older adults, don't feel thirsty until they're dehydrated," the Mayo Clinc reported. "That's why it's important to increase water intake during hot weather or while ill."

Here are the symptoms to watch for by age, according to Mayo:

Infant or young child

Urinating less than usual or no wet diapers for three hours.

Dry mouth.

No tears when crying.

Rapid heart rate.

Sunken eyes, cheeks or soft spot on top of the skull.

Lacking energy or being cranky.

Skin that doesn't flatten back right away after being pinched.

Adult

Extreme thirst.

Urinating less.

Dark-colored urine.

Tiredness.

Dizziness.

Being confused.

Skin that doesn't flatten back right away after being pinched.

Sunken eyes or cheeks.

If you suspect you or a loved one may be dehydrated, you should seek medical care if you experience the following:

Diarrhea for 24 hours or more.

Are cranky or confused.

Are sleepier or less active than usual.

Can't keep down fluids.

Has bloody or black stool.

Has a fever of 102 degrees or higher.

How can you prevent water toxicity and dehydration?

Experts say there are other ways of staying hydrated that may not always include drinking water.

Food such as watermelon or spinach and a number of other fruits and vegetables are another source of water. Other beverages like milk, juice and herbal teas are also made up largely of water.

"Even caffeinated drinks — such as coffee and soda — can contribute to your daily water intake," the Mayo Clinic reports. "But go easy on sugar-sweetened drinks. Regular soda, energy or sports drinks, and other sweet drinks usually contain a lot of added sugar, which may provide more calories than needed."