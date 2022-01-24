How Much Snow Will the Chicago Area Get Monday?

A winter weather advisory remains in effect across the Chicago area until Monday afternoon, with up to 3 inches expected as snowfall made for a challenging morning commute.

The snow will continue for several hours after beginning during the overnight hours, with totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches. Drivers are encouraged to prepare for extra travel time and check road conditions before heading out on the roads, forecasters said.

The highest snowfall rates were expected during the morning commute, according to the advisory, which began at 3 a.m. and continues until noon for most of the Chicago area.

"Slow and hazardous travel is likely to develop during the Monday morning commute," the alert warns.

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation said it had "activated its Phase II snow program for the second time in two days" starting at 2 a.m. By that time, more than 200 salt spreaders were deployed across the city.

The snowfall is set to end in the afternoon, except for parts of northwest Indiana, which may experience lake effect snow into the evening.

Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties saw their winter weather advisory begin at 5 a.m. CT. It will continue there until 3 p.m. LaPorte County's advisory is only in effect until noon, however.

After the snow, the attention shifts to the cold.

Highs will be in the low 30s Monday, but temperatures will drop later in the day.

And the bitter blast won't subside right away.

Wind chills will be as low as -5 to -20 degrees late Monday and possibly -15 to -25 degrees Tuesday night, according to the NWS.

Temperatures will likely be in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday, then move back into the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday and Friday before a more moderate weekend.