How Much Snow Will We See? Latest Weather Timeline, Snow Totals With More On the Way

While Wednesday's winter weather advisory has come to an end, the snow and dropping temperatures aren't going away anytime soon.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, light, scattered snow showers are in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with a more aggressive system on the way Saturday predicted to bring heavier, widespread snow that's more likely to stick.

In fact, the chance of precipitation over the next few days remains steady as the week goes on -- with a 70 percent chance of snow Thursday, a 60 percent chance of snow Friday and an 80 percent chance of snow late Saturday and into Sunday.

Additionally, temperatures are expected to drop, especially in the evenings, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with highs the next few nights reaching only into the teens.

In addition to the snow potential Saturday, a threat for a burst of snowfall near an inch appears to be a good bet tomorrow (Friday) morning, accompanied by gusty winds. Turning much colder into next week! #ILwx #INwx (2/2) pic.twitter.com/VQ38WUYsLq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 26, 2023

Here's a breakdown of what the Chicago area weather forecast looks like for the next few days, how much more accumulation is expected, and where snow totals currently stand.

Five Day Forecast

Thursday -- Up to 1 inch

The snow weather pattern that caused accumulation Wednesday is predicted to stick around Thursday until the mid-afternoon, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

While the snowfall likely will not be overly heavy, it could cause some slick spots on the roads. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Scattered snow showers today.

Less than 1”

Temps in the mid 20s - low 30s@nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/RjIBmhaBk3 — Alicia Roman (@AliciaRomanNBC) January 26, 2023

By the time all is said and done, another half-inch of snow could fall in most locations, though areas closer to the lake could potentially see a bit of lake-enhancement because of the warm water temperatures on Lake Michigan.

Friday -- Up to 1 inch

Another round of snow could potentially arrive Friday morning. However, with winds coming out of the south, there won’t be any enhancement from Lake Michigan to drive accumulations upwards.

A light dusting is expected in most locations, though some parts of the far northern suburbs could potentially see nearly an inch of snow.

Friday is also expected to be breezy, with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour in some locations. High temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-30s, forecast models show.

Saturday -- Several inches

A much-more significant disturbance is expected to arrive Saturday, with an 80 percent chance of heavier snowfall possible across northern Illinois including Lake, DuPage, Kendall, Kane and northern Cook counties.

Some areas on the southern end of the system could see mixed precipitation or even rain, as temperatures are likely to hover around the freezing mark south of Interstate 80.

Sunday -- Several inches

That snow is expected to continue as the disturbance slowly slides across the area, with winds shifting back off of Lake Michigan and potentially giving the system a bit of extra fuel to boost snowfall totals.

Over the course of Saturday and Sunday, anywhere between three to five inches of snow could fall in areas north of Interstate 80, with locally-heavier totals possible in some locations.

South of the interstate, snowfall totals are likely to be lighter, with one to two inches of additional accumulation possible according to current models.

Additionally, temperatures are expected to drop, with highs reaching only into the upper 20s.

Monday and Tuesday

Colder, with more snow could potentially falling across the area as winds still howling off of Lake Michigan could lead to a bit more in the way of accumulation.

Just in case residents thought they’d be done with the snow by Monday morning, extended forecast models are showing yet another system driving through the Midwest on Tuesday, which will bring mixed precipitation to southern Illinois and even more snow to portions of northern Illinois and northern Indiana.

Where Snow Totals Currently Stand

Here are the latest snow totals for the Chicago area, from the National Weather Service. Note that these snow totals were last updated between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. Wednesday.