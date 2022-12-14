How Much Money Will the World Cup Winner Make?

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar nearing its end, viewers around the world are wondering what kind of prize awaits the winning team and their players.

Winners of the world's most prestigious sporting event have a massive payout waiting for them, with defending champion France taking home $38 million in 2018. In 2014, Germany was awarded $35 million after defeating Argentina in the World Cup Final.

Overall, $440 million will be awarded to participating teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, marking an increase of $40 million from 2018's tournament.

Each team competing in this year's World Cup, regardless of their end result, is guaranteed at least $9 million in prize money, with the payouts increasing for each subsequent round of the tournament.

Round of 16: $13 million per team

Quarterfinals: $17 million per team

Fourth place: $25 million

Third place: $27 million

The FIFA World Cup Final makes up $72 million of the total $440 million purse, with $30 million awarded to the runner-up and $42 million awarded to the champion.

The amount of money each player on a team takes home is dependent on how that team divides the prize money among their players.

For example, Germany said it would award around $400,000 to each player if the nation won the 2018 World Cup, with smaller bonuses for just making the semifinals or quarterfinals. Spain, meanwhile, promised a payday of around $930,000 to its players if it won the 2018 tournament.

The prize money is on top of the salaries players receive from their national team. France star Kylian Mbappé reportedly earned around $22,300 per match in the 2018 World Cup. That was in addition to the roughly $350,000 bonus he got for winning the tournament. Mbappé then donated all of his World Cup winnings to the charity Premiers de Cordée, which offers free sports activities to disabled and hospitalized children in France.