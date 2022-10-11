How Much Money Do Top Finishers at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Take Home?

With the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon officially in the books, many are wondering what kind of prize money the race's most elite finishers take home in one of the world's most prominent marathons.
Overall, the top five finishers in the open division and the top ten finishers in the wheelchair money come away with prize money.
With a total of $460,000 in prize money for the open division ($230,000 for men and $230,000 for women), the breakdown is as follows:
- 5th Place: $25,000
- 4th Place: $30,000
- 3rd Place: $45,000
- 2nd Place: $55,000
- 1st Place: $75,000
The wheelchair division included a total of ten prize winners for men and women each, with a total of $150,500 in prize money ($75,250 for men and $75,250 for women). The prize money breakdown is as follows:
- 10th Place: $750
- 9th Place: $1,000
- 8th Place: $1,500
- 7th Place: $2,000
- 6th Place: $3,000
- 5th Place: $5,000
- 4th Place: $7,000
- 3rd Place: $12,000
- 2nd Place: $18,000
- 1st Place: $25,000