How Much Money Do Elected Officials in Chicago Make?

Just as the 2022 midterm elections come to a close, voters in Chicago are already gearing up for the mayoral and aldermanic elections in February 2023.

With yet another major election on the horizon and a new yearly budget recently approved, some Chicago residents may wonder how much their elected officials are getting paid.

Data on the salaries of city employees, including elected officials, is made public by the City of Chicago.

Below is a look at the salaries of Chicago's elected officials, including all 50 members of the City Council:

