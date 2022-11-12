How Much Money Do Elected Officials in Chicago Make?

Just as the 2022 midterm elections come to a close, voters in Chicago are already gearing up for the mayoral and aldermanic elections in February 2023.
With yet another major election on the horizon and a new yearly budget recently approved, some Chicago residents may wonder how much their elected officials are getting paid.
Data on the salaries of city employees, including elected officials, is made public by the City of Chicago.
Below is a look at the salaries of Chicago's elected officials, including all 50 members of the City Council:
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot: $216,210
- City Clerk Anna Valencia: $133,545
- City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin: $133,545
- 1st Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata: $130,248
- 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins: $130,248
- 3rd Ward Ald. Pat Dowell: $129,432
- 4th Ward Ald. Sophia King: $127,464
- 5th Ward Ald. Leslie Hairston: $130,248
- 6th Ward Ald. Roderick Sawyer: $130,248
- 7th Ward Ald. Gregory Mitchell: $130,248
- 8th Ward Ald. Michelle Harris: $129,432
- 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale: $130,248
- 10th Ward Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza: $130,248
- 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee: $130,248
- 12th Ward Ald. George Cardenas: $130,248
- 13th Ward Ald. Marty Quinn: $115,800
- 14th Ward Ald. Ed Burke: $120,408
- 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez: $122,304
- 16th Ward Ald. Stephanie Coleman: $130,248
- 17th Ward Ald. David Moore: $130,248
- 18th Ward Ald. Derrick Curtis: $130,248
- 19th Ward Ald. Matthew O'Shea: $120,000
- 20th Ward Ald. Jeanette Taylor: $130,248
- 21st Ward Ald. Howard Brookins Jr.: $130,248
- 22nd Ward Ald. Michael Rodriguez: $130,248
- 23rd Ward Ald. Silvana Tabares: $123,504
- 24th Ward Ald. Monique Scott: $130,248
- 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez: $130,248
- 26th Ward Ald. Roberto Maldonado: $127,704
- 27th Ward Ald. Walter Burnett Jr.: $130,248
- 28th Ward Ald. Jason Ervin: $130,248
- 29th Ward Ald. Chris Taliaferro: $130,248
- 30th Ward Ald. Ariel Reboyras: $130,248
- 31st Ward Ald. Felix Cardona Jr.: $122,304
- 32nd Ward Ald. Scott Waguespack: $120,696
- 33rd Ward Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez: $130,248
- 34th Ward Ald. Carrie Austin: $130,248
- 35th Ward Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa: $130,248
- 36th Ward Ald. Gilbert Villegas: $115,560
- 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts: $130,248
- 38th Ward Ald. Nicholas Sposato: $120,000
- 39th Ward Ald. Samantha Nugent: $130,248
- 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez: $130,248
- 41st Ward Ald. Anthony Napolitano: $130,248
- 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly: $117,600
- 43rd Ward Ald. Timmy Knudsen: Information currently unavailable (Previous Ald. Michele Smith had a salary of $116,952).
- 44th Ward Ald. Tom Tunney: $120,000
- 45th Ward Ald. Jim Gardiner: $130,248
- 46th Ward Ald. James Cappleman: $129,432
- 47th Ward Ald. Matt Martin: $122,304
- 48th Ward Ald. Harry Osterman: $123,816
- 49th Ward Ald. Maria Hadden: $128,184
- 50th Ward Ald. Debra Silverstein: $130,248