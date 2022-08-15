How Much Are Tickets to Lady Gaga's Wrigley Field Performance?

Lady Gaga is stepping into Chicago for "The Chromatica Ball," her first tour in four years.

Fans can expect to hear the 36-year-old popstar's classic hits, along with songs from her 2020 album “Chromatica" and soundtracks from “A Star Is Born” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The "Bad Romance" singer is set for a 7:30 p.m. performance Monday at Wrigley Field, and tickets are rather pricey — so if you're looking to score some, put on your best poker faces.

Originally, tickets from the MLB started with a price point of $198.50 plus fees, though they're all sold out.

For those still looking to join the crowd, resale markets remain as an option.

On Stubhub, fans can grab a seat in the back starting at $150 plus fees.

If you want to be at the infield for the show, you may have to dish out over $225 depending on the section, according to the resale site.

Just in case you were wondering, field-level tickets with unobstructed views of the show will cost over $400 on the low end.

After hitting up the Windy City, the singer, who has 13 Grammy Awards under her belt, will head to Boston, Atlanta and a few more cities before taking off to Asia.